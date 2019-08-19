Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0

Incheon 31/22 Sunny 0

Suwon 32/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/21 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/24 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 20

