Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 19, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Sunny 0
Incheon 31/22 Sunny 0
Suwon 32/20 Sunny 0
Cheongju 32/22 Sunny 0
Daejeon 33/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 31/20 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/21 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 29/24 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/23 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 20
(END)
