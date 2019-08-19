Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy bags 751 bln-won order for 10 crude carriers

All Headlines 10:35 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Monday that it has clinched a deal worth 751.3 billion won (US$621 million) to build 10 crude carriers.

Under the deal with an Oceanian customer, Samsung Heavy said it will deliver the LNG-powered vessels by January 2022.

With the deal, Samsung Heavy has secured deals valued at $4.2 billion in total so far this year to build 29 vessels, with 14 of them being crude carriers. For the year, the shipyard aims to bag $7.8 billion worth of orders.

Samsung Heavy had net losses of 309.4 billion won in the second quarter, more than double a loss of 142.7 billion a year earlier, due to one-off costs related to covering a damage suit.

This undated photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., shows a crude carrier built by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Heavy #crude carriers
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!