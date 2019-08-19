Hyundai Construction Equipment clinches US$30 million order from Russia
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., a construction equipment maker under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Monday it has clinched a US$30-million order from Russia.
The company said it will supply 300 units of construction equipment, including 260 excavators, to a Russian customer by end of this year.
Hyundai Construction Equipment said demand for its products has been growing steadily from Russia and other former Soviet countries. Last year, the company sold 1,198 units of construction equipment, up 10 percent from a year earlier.
Hyundai Construction Equipment entered the Russian market in 2008. It is one of the leading construction equipment brands there, with Japanese competitors Komatsu Ltd. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.
