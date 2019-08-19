Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Construction Equipment clinches US$30 million order from Russia

All Headlines 10:59 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., a construction equipment maker under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Monday it has clinched a US$30-million order from Russia.

The company said it will supply 300 units of construction equipment, including 260 excavators, to a Russian customer by end of this year.

Hyundai Construction Equipment said demand for its products has been growing steadily from Russia and other former Soviet countries. Last year, the company sold 1,198 units of construction equipment, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Hyundai Construction Equipment entered the Russian market in 2008. It is one of the leading construction equipment brands there, with Japanese competitors Komatsu Ltd. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.

This undated photo provided by Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. shows an excavator manufactured by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Construction Equipment #Russia
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!