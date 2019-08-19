Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia launches upgraded Sportage SUV

August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Monday launched the upgraded Sportage sport-utility vehicle in the domestic market as it strives to strengthen its SUV lineup.

The facelifted Sportage comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, 1.6-liter and 1.0-liter diesel engines, which satisfy Euro 6 standards, Kia said in a statement.

The 2020 Sportage is equipped with more convenience options, such as the seat belt reminder and an integrated automotive cockpit system that manages climate control, ventilation, car seat heater and heated steering wheel, the statement said.

The gasoline-powered Sportage sells at the starting price of 23 million won (US$19,000). The diesel model starts at 24 million won, with the prices going up to 30 million won depending on options, it said.

To absorb growing demand for SUVs, Kia plans to add the facelifted Mohave SUV next month to its lineup, which is currently composed of the Mohave, Sorento, Sportage, Soul boxcar and the entry-level Stonic and Seltos.

This file photo, provided by Kia Motors, shows its upgraded Sportage SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


