N. Korea slams Japan for groundless abduction claims
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper blasted Japan on Monday for making groundless claims following news reports that some Japanese nationals believed to have been abducted to the communist nation have been found alive in Japan.
Earlier this month, Japanese police reported that a Japanese man in his 70s suspected of having been abducted by North Korea more than four decades ago was found in Japan last November. This followed the discovery in May of a man in his 50s living in Japan after being listed as missing possibly abducted by North Korea.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, said in an article that those discoveries are revealing the "absurdity" and "shamelessness" of the Japanese plot against Pyongyang.
The paper also urged Tokyo to drop its "shabby" practice of using the abduction issue whenever it faces a crisis at home or abroad, calling for an apology for such attempts before too late.
The abduction issue has been one of the key hurdles for diplomatic normalization between North Korea and Japan for decades.
Japan claims that it has confirmed the abductions of 17 Japanese citizens by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s for language education for North Korean spies.
The North says that the abduction issue was resolved in 2002 when it admitted to kidnapping 13 and allowed five of them to return to Japan. It claims the others had died.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
2
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
3
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea again raps Seoul over joint military exercise
-
5
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch