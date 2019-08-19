Seoul stocks extend gains late Monday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks continued to trade higher late Monday morning following eased concerns over a possible global recession.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 8.29 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,935.46 as of 11:20 a.m.
Fears of a recession loomed last week in the U.S. after the 10-year yield fell below the two-year yield, but investors' concerns were eased on hopes that global central banks will roll out measures to support their economies.
Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.39 and its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis gained 0.63 percent. Kia Motors edged up 0.11 percent.
Financial firms also traded higher, with Shinhan Financial moving up 1 percent and KB Financial increasing 1.04 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,210.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.10 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
2
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
3
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea again raps Seoul over joint military exercise
-
5
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch