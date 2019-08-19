Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea welcomes Sudan's power-sharing deal

All Headlines 13:30 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday welcomed the signing last week of a power-sharing deal between Sudan's ruling military council and its main opposition group and expressed hopes for stability and prosperity in the African country.

On Saturday, the Transitional Military Council and the Forces of Freedom and Change group inked the landmark deal that observers said would pave the way for a transition to a civilian-led government in Sudan.

"Our government welcomes the creation of a dramatic opportunity to establish a democratic government that Sudanese people have longed for," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.

"Our government expects that Sudan's democratization process will proceed smoothly by observing the content of the declaration, and hopes that peace, stability and prosperity take root in Sudan at an early date," it added.

