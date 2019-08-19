Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Panel advises power plants to stop outsourcing of certain tasks after probe

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The special investigative panel recommended Monday that power plant operators end the practice of outsourcing major maintenance work to subcontractors, completing a probe into the death of a young contract worker.

Kim Yong-gyun, a 24-year-old contract worker, was killed in a conveyor belt accident in December last year at a thermal power plant in Taean, about 150 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

His death sparked public anger over the treatment of temporary workers, raising the need to tackle the so-called outsourcing of high-risk work.

The special investigative committee unveiled the outcome of the four-month long probe and a set of its recommendation to ensure the safety of the working environment for contract workers at power plants.

"Kim's death has sounded an alarm that we should not further turn a blind eye to the issue," Kim Ji-hyung, the panel chief, told a press briefing.

The panel recommended local power plants to directly hire workers in case of maintenance and fuel-related operational work.

Kim's death prompted the National Assembly to pass a bill designed to better ensure the safety of irregular or contract workers last year, a move aimed at preventing the outsourcing of high-risk work.

Kim Ji-hyung, the head of the special investigative panel, speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Aug. 19, 2019

