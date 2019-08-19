(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
2
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
3
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea again raps Seoul over joint military exercise
-
5
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch