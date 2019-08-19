BTS agency acquires music game developer
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Big Hit Entertainment, the agency of BTS, has recently acquired a domestic game developer as the company continues to expand its business portfolio.
The company said Monday it has completed a contract to take over Superb, which has developed games based on music since 2016.
"We believe gaming is an industry that will generate a strong synergy with our core field of music," Bang Si-hyuk, Big Hit founder and co-chief executive, said in a press release.
Superb CEO Oh Min-hwan expressed his confidence in the new partnership with the major entertainment label.
"We will make efforts to create content that meets the expectations of world users, using the innovative content and development capabilities of both companies," he said.
Big Hit has been aggressively expanding its business following the huge success of BTS.
In March the company established a 7 billion-won (US$5.78 million) joint venture with CJ ENM to nurture new idol groups. Last month it acquired Source Music, the agency of girl group GFriend.
Big Hit also established an online entertainment platform operator and a publishing company last year.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
2
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
3
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
3
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott