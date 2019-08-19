Over 50 pct of Seoul citizens watch TV or do online activities during weekdays: poll
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- More than half of Seoul citizens watch TV or use the internet and play online games as their leisure activities during weekdays, a survey showed Monday.
The poll by the Seoul metropolitan government showed that 51.2 percent of 1,000 surveyed spend their free time on weekdays watching TV and doing online activities, followed by exercising with 17.5 percent and taking a rest with 6.6 percent.
It said during weekends, traveling or doing outdoor activities topped the list, followed by watching TV or playing online games at 17.3 percent and doing religious activities at 15.4 percent.
The poll showed 33.4 percent said the main purpose of their leisure activities is to take a rest and reduce stress, trailed by personal pleasure at 31.4 percent.
Nearly 57 percent of the surveyed said watching TV and online streaming footage helps ease their stress.
Meanwhile, Seoul citizens sleep an average 6.4 hours during weekdays and 7.7 hours during weekends, it showed.
Those in their 20s slept the longest during weekdays (6.7 hours), while people in their 30s slept the shortest (6.3 hours).
