Moon cites veterans affairs as driving force of national unity
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the significance of veterans affairs in efforts to promote national unity, as he appointed a new minister to lead related policies.
Moon named Park Sam-deuk, a former three-star Army general, to head the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs in the Aug. 9 Cabinet shake-up.
Park assumed the post last Friday, replacing Pi Woo-jin. The president formally granted Park a letter of appointment in a Cheong Wa Dae ceremony Monday.
Moon said his liberal administration has placed a focus on strengthening veterans affairs as shown in a move to elevate the status of the veterans ministry's chief to a ministerial grade.
South Korea is still plagued by ideological rifts rooted in Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula and the 1950-53 Korean War.
Conservative critics here argue that South Korea's liberal-minded president tends not to disregard veterans affairs while being preoccupied with currying favor with Pyongyang.
Moon has sought to give the public the impression that he makes much of veterans affairs.
It's important to respect and support those who sacrificed and devoted themselves for the country, Moon said, adding it's a way to enhance "patriotism and loyalty" among the people, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman, Han Jung-woo.
It's the "power of pulling off national unity," he was quoted as telling the new minister.
The president noted that next year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, the 60th anniversary of the April 19 pro-democracy revolution, and the 40th anniversary of the May 18 democratization movement, as well as the centennial of the two historic battles against Japan's Imperialist Army in Cheongsanri and Bongodong.
