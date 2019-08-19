Genesis introduces city concept car at U.S. exhibition
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., said Monday it has introduced its premium city car concept at a U.S. luxury car exhibition.
Genesis displayed the "Mint Concept" at Monterey Car Week 2019, which was held in Monterey, California from Aug. 14-18 (local time), Genesis said in a statement.
The Mint Concept is based on an electrified premium city car unveiled at the New York auto show in April.
Hyundai Motor has long been regarded as a mass-market brand in global markets. Through Genesis vehicles, the South Korean carmaker has been seeking to enhance its brand image as a premium carmaker as well.
Hyundai Motor Group, which also includes Kia Motors Corp., began its drive to place foreign talent in key decision-making positions by recruiting ex-BMW designer Peter Schreyer to Kia in 2006 with an aim to improve the design and performance of its vehicles.
Dozens of foreigners have since joined the Korean auto giant. They include Thomas Schemera, who led the BMW M performance car division, and former BMW performance car developer Albert Biermann, now in charge of the development of top-of-the-line vehicles at the group.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
2
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
3
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
4
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
3
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott