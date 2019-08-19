YUNGJIN PHARM 4,045 UP 65

NamyangDairy 547,000 UP 8,000

TaekwangInd 1,020,000 UP 31,000

BoryungPharm 11,400 UP 250

L&L 13,550 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 44,650 UP 800

BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 DN 550

SsangyongMtr 3,075 UP 115

KAL 22,850 0

HankookShellOil 316,000 0

LG Corp. 68,900 UP 100

SsangyongCement 5,750 UP 150

Shinsegae 220,500 UP 4,000

LOTTE 31,400 UP 1,600

AK Holdings 35,100 UP 1,000

LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 1,000

Nongshim 225,500 UP 3,000

SGBC 37,800 UP 500

Hyosung 85,000 UP 2,300

GCH Corp 18,300 UP 550

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,300 UP 750

Binggrae 59,200 UP 200

LGInt 16,900 UP 600

JWPHARMA 26,100 UP 1,250

SBC 15,800 UP 250

Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 150

CJ 79,100 UP 2,200

DB HiTek 14,250 0

DongkukStlMill 6,220 UP 140

Hanmi Science 40,800 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 91,400 DN 800

HtlShilla 75,400 UP 1,400

Hanssem 63,800 UP 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,800 UP 550

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 5,000

Kogas 38,050 UP 900

Ottogi 582,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 19,700 UP 350

MERITZ SECU 4,700 UP 80

(MORE)