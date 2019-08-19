KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,045 UP 65
NamyangDairy 547,000 UP 8,000
TaekwangInd 1,020,000 UP 31,000
BoryungPharm 11,400 UP 250
L&L 13,550 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,650 UP 800
BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 DN 550
SsangyongMtr 3,075 UP 115
KAL 22,850 0
HankookShellOil 316,000 0
LG Corp. 68,900 UP 100
SsangyongCement 5,750 UP 150
Shinsegae 220,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE 31,400 UP 1,600
AK Holdings 35,100 UP 1,000
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 225,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 37,800 UP 500
Hyosung 85,000 UP 2,300
GCH Corp 18,300 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,300 UP 750
Binggrae 59,200 UP 200
LGInt 16,900 UP 600
JWPHARMA 26,100 UP 1,250
SBC 15,800 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 24,250 UP 150
CJ 79,100 UP 2,200
DB HiTek 14,250 0
DongkukStlMill 6,220 UP 140
Hanmi Science 40,800 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 91,400 DN 800
HtlShilla 75,400 UP 1,400
Hanssem 63,800 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,800 UP 550
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 5,000
Kogas 38,050 UP 900
Ottogi 582,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 19,700 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 4,700 UP 80
