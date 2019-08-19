KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaeduckElec 9,840 UP 140
TONGYANG 1,555 UP 55
Daesang 21,400 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,290 UP 390
ORION Holdings 15,700 UP 100
KISWire 23,800 DN 250
LotteFood 419,500 UP 8,500
NEXENTIRE 9,220 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 80,900 UP 900
KCC 220,000 UP 5,000
AmoreG 55,000 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 128,000 0
Donga Socio Holdings 83,100 UP 1,100
SK hynix 75,100 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 599,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,850 UP 1,350
Hanwha 22,600 UP 1,050
GS Retail 40,250 UP 550
SPC SAMLIP 87,900 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 197,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,140 DN 60
KPIC 116,500 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 48,200 DN 500
SLCORP 22,750 DN 650
Yuhan 221,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,300 UP 400
SamsungElec 43,600 DN 300
NHIS 12,200 UP 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,260 UP 70
SKC 41,750 DN 950
SK Discovery 22,650 UP 700
POSCO 208,500 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 253,000 UP 500
LS 42,700 UP 2,100
GC Corp 106,500 UP 2,000
DSME 26,650 UP 2,550
GS E&C 31,900 UP 1,150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,000 UP 1,100
DaelimInd 95,600 UP 700
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
New train route to carry tourists to major symbolic spots along DMZ
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
3
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-ASEAN summit in Nov. to address free trade amid Japan's export curbs: Cheong Wa Dae