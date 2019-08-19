KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 59,900 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 40,600 UP 400
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14000 UP250
KiaMtr 43,500 DN 100
DOOSAN 98,300 UP 3,000
HITEJINRO 22,150 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 72,100 UP 400
Mobis 242,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,400 UP 1,200
HDC HOLDINGS 12,500 UP 400
S-1 104,000 UP 500
KSOE 103,000 UP 7,300
Hanwha Chem 17,100 UP 500
HyundaiMipoDock 40,400 UP 2,550
LG Innotek 105,500 0
OCI 67,400 UP 2,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,500 UP 2,150
KorZinc 442,500 UP 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,260 UP 480
SYC 48,750 UP 650
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 UP 7,000
IS DONGSEO 31,150 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 42,700 UP 1,200
S-Oil 88,900 UP 600
Hanchem 82,000 UP 2,200
DWS 34,600 0
UNID 45,850 UP 500
KEPCO 25,700 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 34,850 UP 450
SKTelecom 232,500 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 53,900 UP 600
HyundaiElev 80,000 UP 3,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,450 DN 600
Hanon Systems 11,400 DN 100
SK 195,500 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 6,080 UP 110
GKL 19,050 UP 400
Handsome 30,700 UP 950
WJ COWAY 82,500 UP 600
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
New train route to carry tourists to major symbolic spots along DMZ
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
3
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-ASEAN summit in Nov. to address free trade amid Japan's export curbs: Cheong Wa Dae