KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 126,000 UP 5,500
IBK 12,350 UP 250
KorElecTerm 49,200 DN 500
NamhaeChem 8,990 UP 320
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 450
BGF 5,980 UP 200
SamsungEng 15,200 0
SAMSUNG C&T 89,500 UP 2,400
PanOcean 4,480 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 0
CheilWorldwide 26,450 UP 850
KT 26,850 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL169000 UP1500
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,100 UP 1,100
KT&G 101,500 0
DHICO 5,840 UP 290
LG Display 12,900 UP 250
Kangwonland 28,450 UP 100
NAVER 139,000 DN 500
Kakao 130,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 528,000 UP 10,000
DSINFRA 6,120 UP 300
DWEC 4,035 UP 110
Donga ST 82,600 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,700 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 219,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 UP 450
LGH&H 1,160,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 321,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,900 UP 1,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,650 UP 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,950 UP 1,050
LGELECTRONICS 60,300 UP 400
Celltrion 153,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,550 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,100 UP 1,900
