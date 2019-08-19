KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,300 UP 2,100
LOTTE Himart 31,150 UP 1,200
GS 46,750 UP 500
CJ CGV 32,650 UP 850
HYUNDAILIVART 13,450 UP 800
LIG Nex1 31,100 UP 550
FILA KOREA 54,400 DN 4,700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,400 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 175
AMOREPACIFIC 123,500 DN 500
LF 21,050 UP 350
FOOSUNG 9,460 DN 510
JW HOLDINGS 5,530 UP 290
SK Innovation 160,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 21,800 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 39,250 UP 800
Hansae 18,850 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 59,300 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 37,050 UP 350
KOLON IND 40,250 UP 700
HanmiPharm 280,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 6,550 UP 50
emart 110,500 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY283 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 44,000 DN 50
CUCKOO 114,500 0
COSMAX 70,900 DN 300
MANDO 33,050 UP 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 69,000 UP 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 35,700 UP 250
Netmarble 89,000 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S312500 UP13000
ORION 85,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 208,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 43,550 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 34,700 UP 900
HYOSUNG HEAVY 37,400 UP 1,900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 300
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
New train route to carry tourists to major symbolic spots along DMZ
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
3
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-ASEAN summit in Nov. to address free trade amid Japan's export curbs: Cheong Wa Dae