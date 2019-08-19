Unionized shipbuilding workers unveil plan for general strike
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers in the shipbuilding industry on Monday announced their plan for a general strike next week, calling on the government to stop sectoral restructuring.
The Korean Metal Workers' Union and a labor group of shipyard workers said their workers are planning to stage a general strike on Aug. 28, claiming that the state-driven overhaul of shipbuilders has undermined their job security.
"The government's misguided policy on the shipbuilding sector has caused more than 100,000 workers to lose their jobs," the groups said at a press conference in front of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul.
They denounced Hyundai Heavy Industries Group's proposed move to take over its smaller rival Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co.
In March, Hyundai Heavy signed a formal deal, worth an estimated 2 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), with the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB) to buy Daewoo Shipbuilding.
The country's antitrust watchdog is reviewing whether their proposed merger would restrain market competition.
"There are concerns that the proposed merger could hamper the ecosystem in the shipbuilding sector. But the government is pushing ahead with the business consolidation," the labor groups claimed.
They insisted that the government should unveil supporting measures to help midsized shipbuilders recover from sectoral downturns, not seek to overhaul the industry.
