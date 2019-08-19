Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Moon urges N. Korea, other parties to seize rare dialogue opportunity
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on North Korea and the United States on Monday to seize the current chance to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace, as Seoul and Washington are wrapping up their combined military drills.
The allies kicked off the "command-post" exercise on Aug. 5. In response, North Korea demonstrated its own firepower with the test-firing of a salvo of short-range missiles and other rocket systems.
----------------
Financial regulator to check on banks' sales of certain derivative products
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Monday it will check on banks' sale of certain derivative products after local investors appear likely to report a huge loss.
The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said 3,654 individual investors and 188 businesses were found to have bought 822.4 billion won (US$677.8 million) worth of so-called "derivatives-linked fund" options sold by banks as of Aug. 7.
----------------
Import curbs urged on processed foods from Fukushima
SEOUL -- South Korea should restrict imports of processed foods from Japan's Fukushima region as radiation has been found in shipments, an opposition lawmaker said Monday.
South Korea banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima in 2013 on concerns over their radiation levels in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown. But no import restrictions have been put on processed foods from the areas.
----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan
SEOUL -- South Korea called in a Japanese diplomat Monday to demand Tokyo's explanation on its reported plan to discharge into the Pacific Ocean contaminated water from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown.
The move came amid Seoul's push to reverse Tokyo's recent export curbs through bilateral dialogue and pressure. Seoul sees the curbs as political retaliation for last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
----------------
Foreign currency deposits fall in July
SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits held by banks fell in July, snapping three straight months of gains, amid a strengthening of the U.S. dollar, central bank data showed Monday.
The outstanding amount of foreign currency savings held by local lenders came to US$69.6 billion at the end of July, down $710 million from a month earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
KCON's cumulative audience tops 1 million
SEOUL/LOS ANGELES -- KCON, the world's largest Korean pop music and culture convention launched, has attracted more than 1 million fans over the past eight years, its organizer said Monday.
According to CJ ENM, the organizer of KCON, the convention's cumulative audience reached 1,069,000 over the weekend when the Korean wave, also called "hallyu," festival was held in Los Angeles.
----------------
Unionized shipbuilding workers unveil plan for general strike
SEOUL -- Unionized workers in the shipbuilding industry on Monday announced their plan for a general strike next week, calling on the government to stop sectoral restructuring.
The Korean Metal Workers' Union and a labor group of shipyard workers said their workers are planning to stage a general strike on Aug. 28, claiming that the state-driven overhaul of shipbuilders has undermined their job security.
