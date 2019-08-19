Seoul pledges US$200K in humanitarian aid to drought-hit Namibia
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide about US$200,000 worth of humanitarian aid to Namibia, which has declared a state of emergency over drought, the government said Monday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the African country has suffered from drought since October 2018, which has left up to 500,000 people or about 20 percent of the country's entire population short of food and water.
"The country will continue to expand its humanitarian assistance as a responsible member of the international community to countries and their people that suffer from natural disasters," the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
5
Joseon-era prototype of Korean national flag to go on display
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
1
Actors Ku Hye-sun, Ahn Jae-hyeon may part ways after 3 years of marriage
-
2
N. Korea lashes out at veteran S. Korean lawmaker for comments on projectile launch
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea, China demonstrate military ties in high-level talks
-
4
S. Korean, U.S. diplomats to meet in Seoul ahead of negotiations on defense cost sharing
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea-ASEAN summit in Nov. to address free trade amid Japan's export curbs: Cheong Wa Dae