Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Panel confirms death of contractor worker Kim was caused by 'outsourcing of risks' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk inks deal to invest in PEF without paying debt left behind by his late father (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter registered as primary writer of pathology thesis when she was high school student (Donga llbo)
-- Cho Kuk says he will clarify snowballing suspicions about fake property transactions, PEF investment at confirmation hearing (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Japan authorizes second shipment of materials under export restriction (Segye Times)
-- For 3rd straight year, Cho Kuk's daughter received scholarship at medical school despite failing grades (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Political parties wrangle over Cho Kuk's investment in PEF (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea summons Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk faces growing controversy over family wealth management, PEF investment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Listed firms' operating profits fall 37 pct on-year in H1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Reverse' discriminatory regulations on discount stores destroy tens of thousands of jobs (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho Kuk's confirmation starts to get wild (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul summons Japanese envoy over radioactive water disposal plan (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Japan face off in ASEAN market (Korea Times)
