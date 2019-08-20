N. Korea to hold national conference of teachers next month
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national conference of teachers next month to discuss its future education policy direction, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The 14th National Conference of Teachers will be held in September "to analyze and review the successes and experience gained in education in recent years and to discuss practical issues for bringing about a revolutionary turn in educational work," the Korean Central News Agency said.
North Korea held such a conference in September 2014 where a Worker's Party official announced leader Kim Jong-un's work that emphasized the importance of education on science and technology.
It is not clear whether Kim will attend the conference this year and what message he will deliver on the communist state's education policy direction.
Taking office in 2011, Kim has shown much interest in overhauling the country's education system, apparently trying to nurture people loyal to him. The North extended its compulsory education period from 11 years to 12 years in 2012.
