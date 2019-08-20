Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:09 August 20, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/23 Sunny 10
Incheon 32/23 Sunny 10
Suwon 33/22 Sunny 10
Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 32/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 20
Jeonju 33/22 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30
Jeju 29/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 30/23 Sunny 70
Busan 29/24 Rain 80
(END)
