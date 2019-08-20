Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

August 20, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/23 Sunny 10

Incheon 32/23 Sunny 10

Suwon 33/22 Sunny 10

Cheongju 33/23 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 33/23 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 32/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 28/22 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/22 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 32/23 Cloudy 30

Jeju 29/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 30/23 Sunny 70

Busan 29/24 Rain 80

