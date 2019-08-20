Hyundai to readjust India production on lower demand
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday it will readjust vehicle production at its Indian plants due to a weakening local economy.
This month, Hyundai reduced vehicle production twice at its two plants in Chennai, on Aug. 10 and 12, to reflect sharply declining local demand for vehicles amid the slowdown, a company spokesman said.
"Carmakers have readjusted their production in the Indian market this year due to an economic slowdown. We will make a flexible response to local market demands for the rest of the year," he said.
Vehicle sales in the Indian passenger car market have continued to fall since November, dropping 18 percent on-year to 225,732 vehicles in June, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
Hyundai sells models that include the Grand i10, i20 and Creta compact SUV in India.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
