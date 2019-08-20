Preorders for Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 hit 1.3 mln units in S. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday that preorders for its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, have topped 1 million units in South Korea.
On Aug. 9, the country's three mobile carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- began taking preorders for the tech giant's latest smartphone, which will officially hit the local market Friday.
The total number of preorders for the Galaxy Note 10 reached 1.3 million units, more than twofold the preorder number for the Galaxy Note 9, according to Samsung.
The Note 10 is Samsung's premium large-screen smartphone that comes with a stylus S-Pen, whose price tag is 1.2 million won (US$1,025) for a 6.3-inch display and 1.5 million won for a souped-up 6.8-inch screen.
The Note 10 will be Samsung's second 5G phone launched at home following the Galaxy S 10 5G, its flagship smartphone released in April in time for the commercial roll out of the ultrafast network in the nation.
The Note 10 features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize the bezel on the screen and ditches the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack for the first time. Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.
The standard model has three cameras on the back, and the plus model has an additional camera.
Samsung's 5G-only strategy in the domestic market comes as the world's largest handset maker is looking for ways to expand sales of premium phones to improve profits of its sluggish mobile division.
South Korea is a leading 5G market with over 2 million subscribers in four months of the network's launch, as local carriers have been aggressively promoting 5G mobile plans to lure customers in the early stage.
