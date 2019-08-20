Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' bad loans edge down in Q2

All Headlines 12:00 August 20, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Nonperforming loans at South Korean banks edged down in the second quarter from three months earlier, due to a slight decline in overdue corporate loans, data showed Tuesday.

The ratio of bad loans to total lending came to 0.91 percent at the end of June, down 0.07 percentage point from a quarter earlier, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service.

The corporate logos of major banks (Yonhap)

Overdue corporate loans reached 15.5 trillion won (US$12.7 billion) at the end of June, down 100 billion won from a quarter ago, the data showed.

Nonperforming loans by households were unchanged at 1.8 trillion won at the end of June, it showed.

The regulator said it will keep monitoring and supervising bad loans as there is a possibility that bad debts could jump as market interest rates go up.

kdh@yna.co.kr
