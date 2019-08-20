Red Velvet drops this year's second summer album fronted by 'Umpah Umpah'
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Beloved girl group Red Velvet released Tuesday a new EP, "The ReVe Festival: Day 2," the quintet's second album to hit the summer music scene this year.
"Umpah Umpah," the main track, is a bright, energizing disco number laced electric sound rhythms, whose lyrics draw on summer images like deep waters and ice cream.
Taking an inspiration from swimming, the song wittily depicts the way to master the technique to breath "Umpah Umpah," when being drowned in the depth of love.
The new six-track album followed the release of "The ReVe Festival: Day 1" in June, whose main track, "Zimzalabim," a colorful summer song, stormed local music charts.
The new EP's tracks include "Ladies Night," a R&B pop number laced with brass sounds; "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked," a soulful R&B song; and "Jumpin," an old-school pop number reminiscent of a summer night festival.
The successive release of two summer records by Red Velvet this year is aimed at capitalizing on the summer season after the group made two smash hits in the past two summers with "Red Flavor" and "Power Up," earning it the nickname Summer Queen.
The female group plans to promote the new album on its live internet broadcast Wednesday through Naver's V Live service.
The music video of "Umpah Umpah" was released on YouTube at the turn of Tuesday, and the full tracks are set to hit major local online music stores in the evening.
