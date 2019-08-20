Seoul shares expand gains late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Tuesday morning, building on earlier gains on the back of an eased trade dispute between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 7.2 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,947.10 as of 11:20 a.m.
The advance followed overnight gains on Wall Street helped by a U.S. decision to extend by 90 days the window during which China's Huawei can purchase components from U.S. companies, signaling a possible breather in the countries' mounting trade dispute.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 26,135.79 on Monday, gaining 0.95 percent or 249.78 points.
In Seoul, most large caps were in positive terrain, except autos.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.46 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.4 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor plunged 1.95 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors tumbling 1.49 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,211.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close.
