New Catholic church to open in inter-Korean border area
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- A new Catholic church will open this week in the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the inter-Korean border, the Military Ordinariate of Korea said Tuesday.
The ordinariate will hold a Mass at the new JSA church in the truce village of Panmunjom in Paju, north of Seoul, Wednesday to mark the completion of its construction. It will replace the existing one, which was built in 1958.
With a total floor area of about 280 square meters, the building has a 15.3-meter bell tower and a symbol expressing gratitude to the 22 countries that sent troops or provided assistance for South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.
