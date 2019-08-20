New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The music label of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will team up with YouTube to produce a premium original series featuring its ascent in the global music scene, the label said Tuesday.
The special YouTube Original content, accessible to subscribers to YouTube's Premium service, will follow the group's four-year journey since its debut in 2015, highlighting its members' painstaking efforts and tears through in-depth interviews, according to JYP Entertainment.
"It is the first time a Korean girl group has become the main characters of a YouTube Original program. ... (Viewers) can see behind-the-scenes stories disclosed by TWICE members who have always shown up bright and cheerful," JYP said.
The film will be unveiled in the first half of 2020 after further filming this year, it said.
Previously, six YouTube original series featured the K-pop super band BTS, including the documentary film "BTS: Burn the Stage."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
1
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
2
(LEAD) Moon urges N. Korea, other parties to seize rare dialogue opportunity
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan