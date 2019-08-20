Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New YouTube original series to feature TWICE's global growth

All Headlines 14:41 August 20, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- The music label of popular K-pop girl group TWICE will team up with YouTube to produce a premium original series featuring its ascent in the global music scene, the label said Tuesday.

The special YouTube Original content, accessible to subscribers to YouTube's Premium service, will follow the group's four-year journey since its debut in 2015, highlighting its members' painstaking efforts and tears through in-depth interviews, according to JYP Entertainment.

"It is the first time a Korean girl group has become the main characters of a YouTube Original program. ... (Viewers) can see behind-the-scenes stories disclosed by TWICE members who have always shown up bright and cheerful," JYP said.

The film will be unveiled in the first half of 2020 after further filming this year, it said.

Previously, six YouTube original series featured the K-pop super band BTS, including the documentary film "BTS: Burn the Stage."

