Lee Duck-hee becomes 1st deaf player to win on ATP Tour

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal has spoken publicly about how he has been inspired by Lee. During his visit to Seoul in 2013, Nadal said of the then-junior star Lee: "I would like to praise him for staying on the right path with his strong determination and mental toughness. Playing tennis is about overcoming challenges and adversities. I felt Lee's story could be inspirational not only for children and junior players but also for professional tour players."

