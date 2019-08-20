Lee Duck-hee becomes 1st deaf player to win on ATP Tour
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean tennis player Lee Duck-hee has made history as the first deaf athlete to win on the top men's tour.
Lee downed Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland 2-0 (7-6(4), 6-1) in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open on the ATP Tour in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Monday (local time).
The 21-year-old, who was born deaf, will next face No. 3 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.
Lee, currently ranked 212th in the world, reached a career-high 130th as an 18-year-old in April 2017. He picked up 11 titles on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Futures Tour and has mostly plied his trade on the second-tier Challenger Tour.
Lee recorded nine aces against Laaksonen and didn't get broken once in the dominant second set.
The match was delayed by nearly five hours due to rain with Lee up 5-1 in the second set.
Lee told ATP Tour's website that he has been able to overcome adversity thanks to his friends and family.
"I wanted to show everyone that I could do this," Lee was quoted as saying. "People made fun of me for my disability. They told me I shouldn't be playing. My message for people who are hearing impaired is to not be discouraged. If you try hard, you can do anything."
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Rafael Nadal has spoken publicly about how he has been inspired by Lee. During his visit to Seoul in 2013, Nadal said of the then-junior star Lee: "I would like to praise him for staying on the right path with his strong determination and mental toughness. Playing tennis is about overcoming challenges and adversities. I felt Lee's story could be inspirational not only for children and junior players but also for professional tour players."
