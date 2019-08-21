Today in Korean history
Aug. 22
1946 - Seoul National University is established. The state-run university later emerged as one of the nation's top academic institutions.
1950 - South Korea starts drafting soldiers for the Korean War, which broke out on June 25 of that year. The war continued until 1953. The two Koreas technically remain at war as the conflict ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
1990 - South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Nicaragua.
1991 - South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Albania.
2008 - South and North Korean political parties denounce Japan's claim to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets in the East Sea.
2011 - North Korea threatens to legally dispose of all South Korean property at its scenic Mount Kumgang resort, blaming Seoul for not responding to its proposals on how to handle the assets.
2012 - South Korea unveils a plan to step up a public relations drive worldwide for its easternmost islets of Dokdo to help counter Japan's territorial claim to the volcanic outcroppings in the sea between the two nations.
2015 - South Korean National Security Adviser Kim Kwan-jin meets Hwang Pyong-so, the North Korean military's top political officer, at the border village of Panmunjom.
