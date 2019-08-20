KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KiaMtr 42,950 DN 550
Donga Socio Holdings 84,000 UP 900
SK hynix 76,400 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 601,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,050 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,000 UP 200
Kogas 38,300 UP 250
Hanwha 22,800 UP 200
DB HiTek 14,500 UP 250
CJ 80,000 UP 900
JWPHARMA 26,400 UP 300
LGInt 16,900 0
DongkukStlMill 6,340 UP 120
SBC 15,950 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 DN 850
TONGYANG 1,595 UP 40
Daesang 21,600 UP 200
SKNetworks 5,410 UP 120
ORION Holdings 15,850 UP 150
KISWire 23,550 DN 250
LotteFood 418,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,340 UP 120
CHONGKUNDANG 82,100 UP 1,200
KCC 219,500 DN 500
AmoreG 54,800 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 318,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 14,150 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,900 UP 400
TaekwangInd 1,025,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 5,700 DN 50
KAL 23,050 UP 200
LG Corp. 69,400 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,220 UP 175
SsangyongMtr 3,120 UP 45
BoryungPharm 11,900 UP 500
L&L 13,700 UP 150
NamyangDairy 549,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 UP 850
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
1
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
2
(LEAD) Moon urges N. Korea, other parties to seize rare dialogue opportunity
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan