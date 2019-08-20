KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 DN 50
Shinsegae 224,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 228,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 37,950 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 40,500 DN 100
HITEJINRO 22,050 DN 100
Yuhan 225,000 UP 3,500
SLCORP 22,100 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 100,000 UP 1,700
DaelimInd 98,300 UP 2,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13950 DN50
CheilWorldwide 26,900 UP 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 UP 150
Binggrae 59,700 UP 500
POSCO 211,500 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 18,650 UP 350
Hyosung 86,200 UP 1,200
SPC SAMLIP 87,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,400 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,115 DN 25
DB INSURANCE 47,050 DN 1,150
SamsungElec 44,450 UP 850
NHIS 12,300 UP 100
LOTTE 31,800 UP 400
AK Holdings 35,550 UP 450
SK Discovery 22,900 UP 250
LS 43,800 UP 1,100
GC Corp 108,000 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 134,500 DN 2,000
GS E&C 31,850 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 33,000 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 254,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 116,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 UP 100
SKC 41,900 UP 150
GS Retail 39,200 DN 1,050
Ottogi 584,000 UP 2,000
