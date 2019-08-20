IlyangPharm 20,550 UP 850

DaeduckElec 9,240 DN 600

MERITZ SECU 4,705 UP 5

HtlShilla 78,200 UP 2,800

Hanmi Science 41,150 UP 350

SamsungElecMech 91,800 UP 400

Hanssem 64,300 UP 500

KSOE 108,500 UP 5,500

Hanwha Chem 17,100 0

OCI 68,200 UP 800

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,800 UP 300

KorZinc 444,000 UP 1,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,600 UP 340

SYC 48,950 UP 200

HyundaiMipoDock 41,050 UP 650

IS DONGSEO 30,900 DN 250

S-Oil 91,700 UP 2,800

LG Innotek 103,500 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 42,250 DN 450

KumhoPetrochem 72,300 UP 200

Mobis 244,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,400 0

HDC HOLDINGS 12,550 UP 50

S-1 104,000 0

Hanchem 82,500 UP 500

DWS 35,300 UP 700

UNID 45,450 DN 400

KEPCO 25,700 0

SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 100

SKTelecom 234,000 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 52,600 DN 1,300

HyundaiElev 80,200 UP 200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,400 UP 950

Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 50

SK 196,000 UP 500

DAEKYO 6,110 UP 30

GKL 19,100 UP 50

Handsome 30,450 DN 250

WJ COWAY 82,100 DN 400

(MORE)