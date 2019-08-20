KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
IlyangPharm 20,550 UP 850
DaeduckElec 9,240 DN 600
MERITZ SECU 4,705 UP 5
HtlShilla 78,200 UP 2,800
Hanmi Science 41,150 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 91,800 UP 400
Hanssem 64,300 UP 500
KSOE 108,500 UP 5,500
Hanwha Chem 17,100 0
OCI 68,200 UP 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,800 UP 300
KorZinc 444,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,600 UP 340
SYC 48,950 UP 200
HyundaiMipoDock 41,050 UP 650
IS DONGSEO 30,900 DN 250
S-Oil 91,700 UP 2,800
LG Innotek 103,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,250 DN 450
KumhoPetrochem 72,300 UP 200
Mobis 244,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,400 0
HDC HOLDINGS 12,550 UP 50
S-1 104,000 0
Hanchem 82,500 UP 500
DWS 35,300 UP 700
UNID 45,450 DN 400
KEPCO 25,700 0
SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 100
SKTelecom 234,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 52,600 DN 1,300
HyundaiElev 80,200 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,400 UP 950
Hanon Systems 11,350 DN 50
SK 196,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,110 UP 30
GKL 19,100 UP 50
Handsome 30,450 DN 250
WJ COWAY 82,100 DN 400
