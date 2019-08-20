KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 128,000 UP 2,000
IBK 12,250 DN 100
KorElecTerm 47,850 DN 1,350
NamhaeChem 9,030 UP 40
DONGSUH 17,800 UP 250
BGF 5,980 0
SamsungEng 15,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 89,500 0
PanOcean 4,540 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 32,550 UP 150
KT 26,900 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL177000 UP8000
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 UP 300
KT&G 101,500 0
DHICO 5,840 0
LG Display 13,150 UP 250
Kangwonland 28,550 UP 100
NAVER 145,500 UP 6,500
Kakao 132,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 539,000 UP 11,000
DSME 27,000 UP 350
DSINFRA 6,130 UP 10
DWEC 4,070 UP 35
Donga ST 83,100 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,750 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 234,000 UP 3,500
DongwonF&B 221,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 31,300 UP 100
LGH&H 1,165,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 324,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,050 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,300 DN 600
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,850 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,050 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 60,800 UP 500
Celltrion 155,000 UP 2,000
Huchems 21,450 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,200 UP 100
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan