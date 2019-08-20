KIH 71,900 UP 600

LOTTE Himart 32,050 UP 900

GS 46,750 0

CJ CGV 33,050 UP 400

HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 UP 700

LIG Nex1 31,800 UP 700

FILA KOREA 55,200 UP 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 32,050 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 UP 4,500

LF 20,950 DN 100

FOOSUNG 9,660 UP 200

JW HOLDINGS 5,720 UP 190

SK Innovation 162,500 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 21,850 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 39,400 UP 150

Hansae 18,200 DN 650

LG HAUSYS 59,600 UP 300

Youngone Corp 35,950 DN 1,100

KOLON IND 40,850 UP 600

HanmiPharm 281,000 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 50

emart 112,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY287 50 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 44,900 UP 900

CUCKOO 113,500 DN 1,000

COSMAX 73,000 UP 2,100

MANDO 32,650 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 0

INNOCEAN 69,100 UP 100

Doosan Bobcat 35,800 UP 100

Netmarble 93,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S316500 UP4000

ORION 85,200 UP 100

BGF Retail 200,500 DN 7,500

SKCHEM 44,100 UP 550

HDC-OP 34,700 0

HYOSUNG HEAVY 38,400 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 0

(END)