KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,900 UP 600
LOTTE Himart 32,050 UP 900
GS 46,750 0
CJ CGV 33,050 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 UP 700
LIG Nex1 31,800 UP 700
FILA KOREA 55,200 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,050 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,365 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 UP 4,500
LF 20,950 DN 100
FOOSUNG 9,660 UP 200
JW HOLDINGS 5,720 UP 190
SK Innovation 162,500 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 21,850 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 39,400 UP 150
Hansae 18,200 DN 650
LG HAUSYS 59,600 UP 300
Youngone Corp 35,950 DN 1,100
KOLON IND 40,850 UP 600
HanmiPharm 281,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 50
emart 112,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY287 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 44,900 UP 900
CUCKOO 113,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 73,000 UP 2,100
MANDO 32,650 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 283,500 0
INNOCEAN 69,100 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 35,800 UP 100
Netmarble 93,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S316500 UP4000
ORION 85,200 UP 100
BGF Retail 200,500 DN 7,500
SKCHEM 44,100 UP 550
HDC-OP 34,700 0
HYOSUNG HEAVY 38,400 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 0
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
1
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
2
(LEAD) Moon urges N. Korea, other parties to seize rare dialogue opportunity
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan