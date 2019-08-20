Seoul shares spike 1 pct on hopes of global stimulus steps
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks surged by 1 percent Tuesday, extending their gains to a second day as hopes of stimulus measures by major economies, such as Germany, boosted investor sentiment. The Korean won gained ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 20.35 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 1,960.25. Trading volume was moderate at about 457 million shares worth a little over 4 trillion won (US$3.31 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 627 to 192.
Prospects of global stimulus steps grew after Germany pledged a 50 billion-euro stimulus package in case of a recession.
"China's lending rate reform and Germany's $55 billion stimulus package helped remove concerns of a recession while U.S. President Donald Trump's mention of a 10 percent income tax cut also stipulated investor sentiment," said Kim Hoon-gil, a researcher at Hana Financial Investment.
The advance in Seoul stocks also followed overnight gains on Wall Street, which came after the United States extended by 90 days the window during which China's Huawei may purchase components from U.S. companies that signaled a possible breather in the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The decision, however, may be aimed at addressing possible problems facing U.S. suppliers, an analyst here said.
"The U.S. Department of Commerce added 46 Huawei affiliates to its entity list of companies subject to a transaction ban while extending the temporary period of transactions by 90 days, which can be seen as a move to assist U.S. companies that does not signal the easing of sanctions against Huawei," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst from Shinhan Financial Investment.
Foreigners scooped a net 113 billion won worth of local shares, ending their selling streak to 13 consecutive sessions. Institutions offloaded a net 70 billion won with individuals also selling a net 60 billion won.
Most large caps closed in positive terrain, except autos.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics surged 1.95 percent to 44,450 won, with top portal operator NAVER spiking 4.68 percent to 145,500 won.
Top chemical company LG Chem advanced 0.93 percent to 324,000 won, while leading mobile service provider SK Telecom gained 0.65 percent to 234,000 won.
Industry leader Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, lost 1.17 percent to 126,500 won, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors also shedding 1.26 percent to 42,950 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,208.00 per dollar, up 2.9 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
