Men's U-22 football team to host Syria in friendlies next month
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean men's under-22 football team will host Syria in back-to-back friendly matches next month in preparation for an Olympic qualifying event, the sport's national federation announced Tuesday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said South Korea, coached by Kim Hak-bum, will take on Syria on Sept. 6 and 9 at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island. Both matches will kick off at 8 p.m.
Kim's squad qualified for next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand next January. The competition will double as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The top three nations will secure their spots in Tokyo. The men's Olympic football tournament is open only to players under 23, except for three overage players permitted per team.
Syria also qualified for the AFC U-23 Championship. The draw for the tournament will be held on Sept. 26 in Bangkok, and South Korea and Syria could end up in the same group.
In their most recent meeting, South Korea and Syria had a scoreless draw during the group stage at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.
Kim is scheduled to announce his roster next Monday, and he'll open training camp in Seogwipo on Sept. 2.
Kim said Syria are a team on the rise and should give his team a good test before the Olympic qualification.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
1
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
4
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
5
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
1
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
2
(LEAD) Moon urges N. Korea, other parties to seize rare dialogue opportunity
-
3
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea calls in Japanese diplomat over Fukushima water discharge plan