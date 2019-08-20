S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 20, 2019
All Headlines 16:40 August 20, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.124 1.126 -0.2
3-year TB 1.101 1.093 +0.8
10-year TB 1.198 1.184 +1.4
2-year MSB 1.098 1.097 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.636 1.628 +0.8
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
(END)
