Nat'l football coach signs new deal to focus on men's U-20 team
SEOUL, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean national youth football head coach Chung Jung-yong has signed a new contract to focus on the men's under-20 team, in light of his successful run to second place at this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Tuesday it has given Chung a fresh two-year deal that will allow him to work exclusively with the U-20 squad. Financial details were not disclosed. The 50-year-old had been coaching different age groups, including U-14 and U-17, since 2006.
And Chung had his signature moment in June at the U-20 World Cup in Poland, where upstart South Korea reached the final and finished runners-up to Ukraine. It was the best performance by a South Korean men's team in any age bracket at a FIFA tournament.
Chung's previous deal was to expire in 2021, and the KFA said his new contract will run through the end of the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
"We gave coach Chung high marks in all categories, including his ability to identify talent, manage his teams, devise strategies and communicate with players," Kim Pan-gon, who heads the KFA's committee on enhancing national team competitiveness, said. "We concluded that he was the right person to continue to develop U-20 players and lay the groundwork for the future of Korean football."
In a statement released by the KFA, Chung thanked the governing body for the opportunity and said he was looking forward to the challenge of building the bridge between the senior national team and youth teams.
"It's going to be important to keep producing future senior national team stars," Chung said. "I'll also try to share (with the players) my experience of having coached in the U-20 World Cup final and contribute to building our football philosophy."
The KFA said Chung will open a training camp next Monday with the men's U-18 team, which will enter qualification for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The current U-18 team will enter the 2020 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-19 Championship qualification in November in Myanmar. South Korea will take on China, Singapore and Myanmar in Group I. There will be 11 groups in action, and the 11 group winners plus the four-best runners-up will advance to the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship in October next year in a country to be determined later. And the top four teams from that tournament will represent the AFC at the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
