Trump suggests No. 2 diplomat could be next ambassador to Russia
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that he could name Washington's No. 2 diplomat as the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.
The remark follows reports that Trump is considering U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun for the job.
The current ambassador, Jon Huntsman, is due to step down in October.
"He's somebody that's being put up and respected very much," Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.
Asked if Sullivan is his pick, the president added, "Well, I know that (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo likes him very much, and he's very respected. He could very well be."
Biegun's possible move has prompted speculation over the future of denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
As the chief negotiator, Biegun is currently in Seoul to meet with South Korean officials ahead of the expected resumption of U.S.-North Korea talks.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
S. Korea begins process to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to acquire more anti-missile radars, interceptors to counter N.K. threats
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono