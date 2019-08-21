Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Dankook University offers apology for controversy over academic paper of justice minister nominee's daughter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon calls for relying less on material supply from a 'specific nation' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Controversy erupts over academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan set for 'Beijing showdown,' GSOMIA at crucial juncture (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk in trouble over daughter's questionable academic paper (Segye Times)
-- Justice ministry, Korea University lie about academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter enters all schools without written tests (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Population of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to surpass 50 percent of South Korea's total next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk in growing trouble over daughter's scholarship, academic paper (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Countries rush to take own measures to stimulate economic growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Assembly warns against spending budget too fast (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Cho's daughter's academic paper is questioned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyosung aims for global top 3 with W1tr carbon fiber plan (Korea Herald)
-- 'Asian Tigers' struggling amid US-China feud (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
5
S. Korea begins process to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
-
3
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
-
4
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to acquire more anti-missile radars, interceptors to counter N.K. threats
-
1
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
-
2
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise
-
4
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono