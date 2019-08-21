Korean-language dailies

-- Dankook University offers apology for controversy over academic paper of justice minister nominee's daughter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon calls for relying less on material supply from a 'specific nation' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Controversy erupts over academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea, Japan set for 'Beijing showdown,' GSOMIA at crucial juncture (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cho Kuk in trouble over daughter's questionable academic paper (Segye Times)

-- Justice ministry, Korea University lie about academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter enters all schools without written tests (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Population of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to surpass 50 percent of South Korea's total next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk in growing trouble over daughter's scholarship, academic paper (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Countries rush to take own measures to stimulate economic growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National Assembly warns against spending budget too fast (Korea Economic Daily)

