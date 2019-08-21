Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Dankook University offers apology for controversy over academic paper of justice minister nominee's daughter (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon calls for relying less on material supply from a 'specific nation' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Controversy erupts over academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea, Japan set for 'Beijing showdown,' GSOMIA at crucial juncture (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho Kuk in trouble over daughter's questionable academic paper (Segye Times)
-- Justice ministry, Korea University lie about academic paper of Cho Kuk's daughter (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter enters all schools without written tests (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Population of Seoul, Gyeonggi Province to surpass 50 percent of South Korea's total next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk in growing trouble over daughter's scholarship, academic paper (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Countries rush to take own measures to stimulate economic growth (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National Assembly warns against spending budget too fast (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cho's daughter's academic paper is questioned (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Hyosung aims for global top 3 with W1tr carbon fiber plan (Korea Herald)
-- 'Asian Tigers' struggling amid US-China feud (Korea Times)
