Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 21

All Headlines 08:36 August 21, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea, China, Japan to hold FM talks in Beijing

-- U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun's meetings with S. Korean officials

-- (Yonhap Interview) Ballerina Kim Ji-young

-- (Book Review) 'A Team of Their Own': a winner of a book about unified Korean women's hockey team at PyeongChang 2018

Economy & Finance

-- Export tally for Aug. 1-20

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!