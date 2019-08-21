Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 21
General
-- S. Korea, China, Japan to hold FM talks in Beijing
-- U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun's meetings with S. Korean officials
-- (Yonhap Interview) Ballerina Kim Ji-young
-- (Book Review) 'A Team of Their Own': a winner of a book about unified Korean women's hockey team at PyeongChang 2018
Economy & Finance
-- Export tally for Aug. 1-20
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
N. Korea slams S. Korea for joint military drill, warns of consequences
S. Korea begins process to remove Japan's trusted trade partner status
(2nd LD) U.S. envoy for N.K. to visit Seoul as military exercise ends
Airline shares hit hard by Japan tour boycott
Samsung Electronics accounts for 20 pct of S. Korea's exports in H1
(LEAD) S. Korea to acquire more anti-missile radars, interceptors to counter N.K. threats
Jolie's son to enter Yonsei University next week
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. wrap up summertime combined exercise
Speculation swirls over possible U.S.-N.K. meeting this week
(LEAD) FM Kang arrives in Beijing to attend talks with Wang, Kono