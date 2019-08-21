Industrial parts exports dip 10 pct in Jan.-May
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of industrial parts and materials dropped more than 10 percent in the first five months of the year due to weak demand from China, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments of such goods came to US$114.5 billion in the January-May period, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Association of Machinery Industry.
Imports of parts and materials also dropped 1.4 percent over the cited period to $72.4 billion, with the trade surplus in the segment reaching $42.1 billion.
The export decline was attributed mainly to sluggish Chinese demand stemming from its prolonged trade war with the United States.
Exports to China tumbled 18.8 percent in the five-month period, with shipments to the world's largest economy gaining 2.8 percent. Exports to Japan shrank 6.3 percent.
Overseas shipments of electronics parts, including memory chips and displays, fell at the steepest rate of 22.1 percent, with those of processed metal products sinking 17.5 percent.
In contrast, exports of parts for general machinery increased 6.8 percent over the cited period.
China was the biggest import source of parts and materials with $23.1 billion, followed by Japan with $11.1 billion.
Imports from Japan decreased 8.4 percent on-year during the five-month period, with South Korea posting a trade deficit of $5.64 billion in the segment.
In early July, Japan slapped tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials -- photoresist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- in apparent retaliation over a spat surrounding wartime forced labor.
Early this month, Japan dropped South Korea as a trusted trading partner, with Seoul following suit.
Japan's export curbs have prompted South Korea to diversify supply sources of key industrial parts and materials, and boost their localization to reduce heavy reliance on Japan.
Seoul has also vowed to invest big in 100 key strategic items to secure a stable supply by 2024.
