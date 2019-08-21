Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports drop 13.3 pct in first 20 days of August

09:04 August 21, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 13.3 percent in the first 20 days of August from a year earlier, customs data showed Wednesday.

The country's exports stood at US$24.9 billion from Aug. 1 to Tuesday, according to the Korea Customs Service.
