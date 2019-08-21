Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 August 21, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Cloudy 30

Incheon 28/25 Cloudy 30

Suwon 30/23 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 32/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/24 Sunny 70

Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 70

Jeju 31/26 Rain 70

Daegu 32/24 Sunny 80

Busan 29/24 Rain 70

