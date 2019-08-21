Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump's son tours Seoul during transit: report

All Headlines 09:44 August 21, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- The eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump made a brief tour of Seoul last week while transiting through Incheon International Airport, according to a news report Wednesday.

Donald Trump Jr. had a six-hour layover at Incheon last Friday during his private trip, the report said, citing police sources.

The businessman and former reality TV personality visited a royal court and other tourist attractions in the capital, it said.

Trump Jr. served in his father's presidential campaign and currently is executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

This EPA photo shows Donald Trump Jr. (R) and Ivanka Trump. (Yonhap)


