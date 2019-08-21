New LPGA tournament in S. Korea to feature 30 players from domestic tour
SEOUL, Aug. 21 (Yonhap) -- A new LPGA Tour event to take place in South Korea this fall will feature 30 players from the home tour, officials announced Wednesday.
The LPGA said the inaugural BMW Ladies Championship, scheduled for Oct. 24-27 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will have a field of 84 players. It'll be made up for the top 50 players on the LPGA money list, 30 from the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour and four players competing on a sponsor's exemption.
The 72-hole stroke play tournament will have a total purse of US$2 million, with $300,000 going to the champion.
It will be played at LPGA International Busan, the first LPGA-accredited golf facility outside the United States. The course used to be called the Asiad Country Club, and renowned golf course architect Rees Jones and his company began major renovations in March.
The BMW Ladies Championship will replace the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship as the lone LPGA tournament on Korean soil.
South Koreans have dominated the LPGA Tour this year, with seven players having combined for 11 victories, including three majors. There are four South Korean players inside the top 10 in the world rankings, led by No. 1 Ko Jin-young.
